Climate change protest at Axminster

PUBLISHED: 12:15 20 September 2019

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Residents in Axminster gathered on the Minster Green today (Friday, September 20) to support the global protest against climate change.

Hazel Spencer, aged five, from Colyford, with her message at the Axminster climate change protest. Picture Chris CarsonHazel Spencer, aged five, from Colyford, with her message at the Axminster climate change protest. Picture Chris Carson

Adults and children carried placards demanding action to 'save the planet'.

Organised by Axminster Churches Together the event coincided with climate change youth strikes taking place around the world.

Churches Together treasurer Ted Steiner welcomed the campaigners and urged them not to 'preach' but to set an example, inviting them to fill in forms saying what they have done to help safeguard the planet's resources.

Mayor Anni Young was amongst the protesters and said the town council would be holding an environment open day at The Guildhall on Saturday, October 19, when it will outline the reasons why it has declared a climate emergency.

