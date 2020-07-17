Advanced search

New Axminster Community Primary Academy headteacher appointed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 July 2020

The new headteacher of Axminster Community Primary Academy, Kevin Pratt. Picture: Axminster Community Primary Academy

Archant

Kevin Pratt has been named as the new head of school at Axminster Community Primary Academy.

Mr Pratt said: “I am very much looking forward to continuing the school’s journey and building on the recent ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

“I have been fortunate enough to spend some time getting to know the team at the school and the children that are currently on site.

“Although the current circumstances have meant I haven’t been able to introduce myself to all of the children and parents yet; I am sure we will soon get the chance to do that.”

Before taking on this role, Mr Pratt previously lived in Bath before moving to Devon to work at the primary school phase of Cranbrook Education Campus.

He said: “I feel privileged to have been given the weight of responsibility to lead the school with their continued support.

“Your children will be at the heart of every decision or action taken by the team and I.”

