Community Waffle House moving to Axminster’s Trinity House

From November it will take over the whole of the first floor at the former Trinity House department store in the town centre.

The building is owned by Axminster Property (AP) which has carried out extensive refurbishment ahead of letting out retail units in the premises.

A spokeswoman for AP said the Waffle House wouldl occupy all of the first floor where there will be the cafe and a working hub - for people who work from home and often suffer with the lack of human interaction. This will include an IT support desk.

She said: “There will be children’s play areas etc - they have a huge amount of ideas and passion to achieve.

“With the increase in size for them it means they can start expanding on the wonderful work they do in the cafe and in the community.”

Currently based in West Street where it has had to provide takeaway services because of Covid, the community interest company, which sells the famous Belgian dessert, operates as a not-for-profit social enterprise ensuring all the money it makes goes into local causes.

Director Matt Smith told The Herald: “The new location affords Waffle five times the floor space which is vital.

“We have been absolutely blown away by how the community has supported us over the last two years and it means we’ve literally run out of space.”

Waffler Simon Smith said: “The relationship between Waffle and Axminster Property has been key to making this happening.

“Owner Ian Styles, his assitant Kelly Apps and the entire team are so much more than landlords.

“It is their incredible passion for Axminster that has really enabled us to dream big and design a unique space for the community.”

The news means all the available units in Trinity House have now been let.

Mr Styles said: “It is my belief that the new Trinity House, fully restored and now fully occupied, has the potential to usher in a new era for Axminster, an era where creativity, craft and community are once again at the very heart of the town.”

“A love for their community is what drives everything for these young social entrepreneurs, and the new space in Trinity House will also act as a base for the organisation’s community outreach projects which all centre around their mission to build community using the power of conversation and include schools work, community gardening and a befriending service for carers.”

Waffle are on the lookout for anyone who might like to join their team of volunteers (no experience necessary) and if you are interested please get in touch with Matt: 07380668228 or email: info@waffle.org.uk.