Advanced search

Axminster company offers chance to win free game download introducing its education experience

PUBLISHED: 13:53 24 June 2020

Axminster-based Prime8 International is offering readers the chance to win a download of its software. Picture: Prime8 International

Axminster-based Prime8 International is offering readers the chance to win a download of its software. Picture: Prime8 International

Archant

An Axminster company is offering the chance to win a free download for its software which is aimed at primary school age children.

Prime8 International’s educational package is a video-based teaching aid covering the computing element of the national curriculum for key stages 1 and 2.

Prime8 International has a range of cartoon style characters, each with an environmental expertise, that are core to every element of its portfolio.

The characters come alive as part of this coding teaching package, with the aim being that the experience is both fun and educational.

To have a chance of winning a free download of ‘Primasia – The Prologue’, entrants will have to say which characters have expertise in specific environmental areas.

To enter, readers will have to visit the website at www.prime8coding.co.uk/competition

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton road reopen after three-car accident

generic shot

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Help from on high for Colyton church

A workman carries out repairs to Colyton Church's famous Lantern Tower. Picture Joan Freeland

Imogen, 10, sheds her long locks for charity

Imogen with the 11ins of hair she had cut off

Barn fire at Upottery

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton road reopen after three-car accident

generic shot

Honiton shopping arcade gets a makeover

Honiton Black Lion Court. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0452. Picture: Alex Walton

Help from on high for Colyton church

A workman carries out repairs to Colyton Church's famous Lantern Tower. Picture Joan Freeland

Imogen, 10, sheds her long locks for charity

Imogen with the 11ins of hair she had cut off

Barn fire at Upottery

A Devon Fire Engine. Picture: DSFR

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Police arrest suspected armed man near Axminster

Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus - Axe Valley support groups remain ready to help

ACER volunteers still on call

Re-opening after coronavirus: How an accountancy service can help maximise your business profits and cost-efficiency

Going forward, businesses will need to learn to adapt and regularly review and assess their operation. Picture: Getty Images

Restrictions eased at Devon’s household waste recycling centres

Exmouth Recycling Centre entrance. Picture: Google