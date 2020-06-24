Axminster company offers chance to win free game download introducing its education experience

Axminster-based Prime8 International is offering readers the chance to win a download of its software. Picture: Prime8 International Archant

An Axminster company is offering the chance to win a free download for its software which is aimed at primary school age children.

Prime8 International’s educational package is a video-based teaching aid covering the computing element of the national curriculum for key stages 1 and 2.

Prime8 International has a range of cartoon style characters, each with an environmental expertise, that are core to every element of its portfolio.

The characters come alive as part of this coding teaching package, with the aim being that the experience is both fun and educational.

To have a chance of winning a free download of ‘Primasia – The Prologue’, entrants will have to say which characters have expertise in specific environmental areas.

To enter, readers will have to visit the website at www.prime8coding.co.uk/competition