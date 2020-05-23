Axminster Coronavirus Community Lifeline offers support

Axminster Coronavirus Community Lifelines - offering support to those who need assistance during the pandemic

Local Volunteer Networks

Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) provides support to the vulnerable, elderly and those in self isolation. Volunteers help with the shopping, collecting prescriptions and delivering hot meals. A telephone befriending service is available too. The helpline – 01297 35550 – is manned by Axminster Care Services, between the hours of 9.30am and 12.30pm, seven days a week.

Axminster Food Bank is currently open from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 1pm. Delivery can be arranged for those self-isolating. For updates and information call 01297 32331, email info@axminsterwellbeing.com or see www.axminsterwellbeing.com/projects/

To help those in need in the community with doorstep deliveries, call Cindy on 07930 800225.

Nourish are providing free homemade frozen meals, that can be reheated at home, to those in vulnerable groups in the community who are also struggling financially. Contact Nourish on 07708 731826. For a referral call ACER on 01297 35550.

Prescriptions can be delivered to local households via the Axminster Care Service. Call 07917 416021

For general business questions contact the Axminster Chamber of Commerce on 01297 33375 or visit http://axminster.biz/membership

East Devon District Council recently resumed its green waste service. For details, check https://eastdevon.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/green-waste-service

Pubs/Restaurants

The Tuckers Arms in Dalwood is serving up several pub favourites including Sunday roasts. Order by phone in advance. Sunday roasts should be ordered by 9pm on Fridays. Delivery to Axminster is subject to a minimum order value. Call 01404 881342

Lemon Plaice in Lyme Street in Axminster is fully operational again. It continues to fry its fish and chips from Monday to Saturday each week between the hours of noon and 2pm and from 4.30pm to 9pm. Its delivery service is by special arrangement. Call 01297 35888

Safar is offering free delivery of its Indian food within a 7.5-mile radius. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday each week, from 5.30pm to 11pm. Call 01297 63607 or see www.safarrestaurant.com

Axminster Conservative Club delivers home-cooked hot meals to the elderly and vulnerable on Thursdays and Sundays from noon-2pm. Call Jill on 07980 471981.

Cinnamons will deliver within a five-mile radius, seven days a week, between 5pm-11pm. Call 01297 631175

The Old Inn in Kilmington runs a delivery service, every day between 4pm and 8pm. To order, call 01297 32096.

For traditional pub grub, The George at Chardstock is serving its food from Wednesday to Sunday. Delivery is subject to availability. Call 01460 929831.

The Ship Inn in Axmouth has an extensive takeaway menu featuring pub favourites such as fish and chips, lasagne, burgers and roast dinners. To place an order call 01297 21838 or see www.shipinnaxmouth.com

Schools

Axe Valley Academy remains open for children of key workers and the vulnerable. The school has a large number of resources and activities on its website to enable its students to learn at home. Visit https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/

For the latest news from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, go to www.stmarysaxminster.devon.sch.uk/website

For the latest updates from Axminster Community Primary Academy, see www.axminster.acornacademy.org/.

Transport Links

Stagecoach buses is still running buses to nearby destinations on temporary timetables. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South Western Railway will be providing a number of additional services from Monday, May 18 to support customers during the next phase of the coronavirus response. It advises passengers to comply with the latest coronavirus guidelines. Visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

All church buildings in and around Axminster will remain closed, until further notice.

St Mary’s Catholic Church in Axminster has suspended all public liturgies until further notice. Mass will be streamed online via the Plymouth Cathedral website. To contact Father Anthony, call 07766 113480

Although the building is closed, the Minster Church, St Mary the Virgin in Axminster is open – in a virtual way. At 11am on Sundays it has informal worship using Zoom, where everyone is welcome. Visit www.axevmc.com/news.html

The Baptist Church in Kilmington will be streaming its Sunday services which you can access via its website. Broadcasting commences at approximately 10.15am and the service begins at 10.30am. Visit www.beaconbaptist.co.uk/

Online Support

For updates on what’s happening in and around Axminster during these exceptional times, take a look at Axminster Town Council’s website: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk.

Speak to one of the GPs at the Axminster Medical Practice or ask any administrative question using the new online service, eConsult. For more, visit the medical practice website at: https://www.axminstermedicalpractice.nhs.uk/

Local People’s Views

A spokesman for East Devon Citizens Advice said: “Our staff and volunteers are continuing to work to help people in difficulty. We are now offering a remote service via telephone and email. This has been working well over the past three weeks, but we are concerned that there are people in need of our services who may not be aware that although our offices are closed, we are still operating.”

Local Shops

Axe News, is offering a delivery service of bread, milk and basic groceries to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01297 598942

Complete Meats is delivering its fresh meat, eggs, pies, pasties, cheese and ready meals to households in the area. Call 01297 33282 or visit https://completemeats.co.uk/

Independent shop Squirrel offers a delivery service to residents Axminster. It sells fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, bread, eggs, pasta, rice, flour and sugar. See https://squirrelseaton.co.uk/

Cornerstone Bakery is offering a delivery service from Monday to Saturday. Call 01297 598903

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its food to households in Axminster and the surrounding area. For the menu or to place an order, see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

Mole Avon is open and offers a delivery and collection service. See www.moleavon.co.uk/axminster-store or call 01297 32441

The Old Dairy Kitchen at Trill Farm near Axminster has opened a temporary ‘pop-up’ shop. There is a minimum order value of £25, which includes free delivery within five miles of Trill Farm. Visit www.olddairykitchen.co.uk/popup-shop or call 07999 923089

Seaton Computers is offering support to the elderly who are encountering online shopping issues. The service is available in Axminster. Call 01297 625743 or 07966 444321.

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

Axminster Town Council: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk

Axminster Community Emergency Response: 01297 35550

Light Up Axminster Volunteer Group: Cindy on 07930 800225

Axminster Care Services Helpline: 01297 35550 (manned daily between 9.30am and 12.30pm)

Axminster Medical Practice: 01297 32126

Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline: 0808 223 1133

East Devon District Council: 01395 516551

Age UK Devon: 0333 241 2340