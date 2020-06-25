Advanced search

Views on bus travel sought by Axminster council

PUBLISHED: 07:59 26 June 2020

Axminster Town Council is calling on people to help a local university student complete a study on the benefits of buses.

Town Clerk Hilary Kirkcaldie told the Midweek Herald: “If you are aged 18 or over and use or have used Devon buses, Chris Burridge-Barney would like your help.

“Chris works for Devon County Council and is undertaking some research at the University of Southampton.

“He is trying to find out ways in which use of buses can combat problems such as social isolation, barriers to employment and mental and physical illness and needs volunteers to complete an online survey.

“To complete the survey people should visit the website at https://www.isurvey.soton.ac.uk/37229

Or for more information about the research project they should contact Chris Burridge-Barney direct on his e-mail at cgbb1e18@soton.ac.uk or call him on 01392 383131.

* The aim of this survey is to better understand the benefits bus services bring to users, and the way they affect users’ day-to-day activities.

