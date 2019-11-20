Advanced search

A warm welcome to Axminster

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 November 2019

Axminster mayor Anni Young is inviting newcomers to meet locals at The Guildhall. Pictures: Chris Carson

Axminster mayor Anni Young is inviting newcomers to meet locals at The Guildhall. Pictures: Chris Carson

A warm welcome is awaiting newcomers to Axminster.

The local council is planning to give people who move to the town a helping hand to settle in.

Aware that new people are constantly moving into Axminster it has launched a 'New 2 Axminster' initiative.

Mayor Anni Young explained: "People know that Axminster is a friendly and welcoming place in which to live and work, however finding their feet in a new place can be quite daunting.

"Finding their way around, finding the places they need, can be a challenge."

She said New 2 You Axminster will help welcome people to the town, with useful help and advice.

Its first event will be a coffee morning on Saturday, November 30, between 10am and noon at The Guildhall.

Cllr Young added: "If you are new to Axminster or you know someone who is, or if you want to come and help us to make people welcome please join us at what the council hopes will become a regular event - possibly four times a year."

