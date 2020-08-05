Asbestos alert for Axminster allotment holders

Axminster allotment holders have been put on alert after reports that potentially dangerous asbestos had been found on a number of plots.

The town council has written to all its tenants asking them to check to see whether their land is affected.

The letter says: “We have been informed of asbestos on some of the town council allotments.

“Can you please check and let us know if you have found asbestos or something you think may be on your plot so this can be investigated, logged and if required removed.

“A response will be required by the 28th August after which date any asbestos found will be the responsibility of the allotment holder to dispose of through a certified asbestos removal company.”

Axminster has three allotment sites at North Street, Millwey Rise and Woodbury Park.

Valerie Cullimore, secretary of Axminster Allotments Association, said the question as to whether there was asbestos on some plots in the town had yet to be confirmed or discounted by experts.

* The Health and Safety Executive warns people not to touch asbestos.

It says: “Asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed. If it is safely managed and contained, it doesn’t present a health hazard.”