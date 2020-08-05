Advanced search

Asbestos alert for Axminster allotment holders

PUBLISHED: 08:15 06 August 2020

A Woodbury Park allotment at Axminster. Picture: Andrew Coley

A Woodbury Park allotment at Axminster. Picture: Andrew Coley

Archant

Axminster allotment holders have been put on alert after reports that potentially dangerous asbestos had been found on a number of plots.

The town council has written to all its tenants asking them to check to see whether their land is affected.

The letter says: “We have been informed of asbestos on some of the town council allotments.

“Can you please check and let us know if you have found asbestos or something you think may be on your plot so this can be investigated, logged and if required removed.

“A response will be required by the 28th August after which date any asbestos found will be the responsibility of the allotment holder to dispose of through a certified asbestos removal company.”

Axminster has three allotment sites at North Street, Millwey Rise and Woodbury Park.

Valerie Cullimore, secretary of Axminster Allotments Association, said the question as to whether there was asbestos on some plots in the town had yet to be confirmed or discounted by experts.

* The Health and Safety Executive warns people not to touch asbestos.

It says: “Asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed. If it is safely managed and contained, it doesn’t present a health hazard.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seaton set to be named one of the UK’s first towns to record near zero retail food waste

SAVE volunteers Angie and Jools collecting from a local supermarket. Picture: SAVE Food Hub

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lyme Regis lifeboat called to assist...a ‘lifeboat’

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew alongside the drifting former ship's lifeboat off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton set to be named one of the UK’s first towns to record near zero retail food waste

SAVE volunteers Angie and Jools collecting from a local supermarket. Picture: SAVE Food Hub

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lyme Regis lifeboat called to assist...a ‘lifeboat’

Lyme Regis RNLI lifeboat crew alongside the drifting former ship's lifeboat off Seaton. Picture Andy Butterfield

MPs back Network Rail plans which could introduce a ‘Devon Metro’ train service

Neil Parish and Simon Jupp have backed calls for a Devon Metro. Pictures: (Axminster train station) Terry Ife (Neil Parish) Terry Ife (Simon Jupp) London Portrait Photographer DAV

Police break up illegal rave at Hawkchurch

Axminster police vehciles. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Sports Quiz header

Asbestos alert for Axminster allotment holders

A Woodbury Park allotment at Axminster. Picture: Andrew Coley

Honiton ladies enjoy first Open of the year after lifting of restrictions

Golf club and ball

Phillips top scores as Whimple see off Shobrooke Park

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton Youth Football Club announce coaches