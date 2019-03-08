Advanced search

Tuckers Arms runners raise £1,500 for Arc

PUBLISHED: 15:01 16 June 2019

Presenting the cheque to Catherine Davies, founder of Arc, is Tracey McGowan of the Tuckers Arms, with rally team memebrs Peter Lawrence, Mark Betts, and Kevin Tratt. Picture Suzie McFadzean.

Dalwood pub regulars support the Axminster-based counselling service

The Tuckers Arms Relay team, in Dalwood, has raised £1,500 for Axminster counselling service Arc.

The members took part in the Three Hills Challenge and then held a fundraising bingo night at the pub in order to boost the donation to Arc.

The runners were Ray Coombes, Gavin Coombes, Adam Smith, Josh Lawrence, Andy Davey, Philip Seward, Ben Seward, and Poppy Tooze.

The main sponsors at the Bingo night were Three Hills Challenge Running Club, Burrow Farm Gardens, Bradford's Axminster, Climax Windows, Thomas Westcott, Axminster Power Tools and Cloud Nine Florist.

Shelagh Fearnley, of Arc, said they were very extremely grateful to the Tuckers Arms Relay team, all of the Bingo team and the Three Hills Challenge Club who also gave a substantial donation.

"Arc cannot survive without such generosity and support. With ongoing support Arc looks forward to being able to serve the community for many years to come."

