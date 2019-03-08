Axminster couple publish a series of fun walks books

Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin proclaimed the launch of a new series of fun walks books.pictured with him are writers Heather and Paul Hampton and proof reader Jane Readings (left) Picture Chris Carson Archant

An Axminster couple have published a series of books detailing local walks which are suitable for families.

Paul and Heather Hampton's aim has been to recommend routes of between one and five miles.

Their first three fun walks books cover Axminster, Lyme Regis and Charmouth and all contain at least one walk that is pushchair and mobility friendly.

Mr Hampton, an IT consultant, said: "As well as containing fully described walks with route maps and pictures, the books also have optional puzzles and games for families and the young at heart to enjoy on their walk.

"The need for these books emerged when Heather was volunteering at the Axminster Tourist Information Centre. Having noticed a lack of local walks and fun things for families and children to do in the area, we thought there was an opportunity to meet this demand. Not only do the books address what we feel is a gap in the market, they also help promote the towns and encourage tourism.

"Having written the Axminster book, we then extended the idea to cover Lyme Regis and Charmouth and plan to expand the series into other local areas such as Seaton, Beer and beyond."

The books are widely available locally. To find out more visit www.funwalks.co.uk, get in touch via email admin@funwalks.co.uk or telephone 01297 631425, mob: 07377 396838.