Teenagers reported for chasing cows after unborn calf dies

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 May 2020

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only

Two reports of youths chasing cows have been made in Axminster. Picture: Getty Images. Illustration only

A warning has been issued by the police following the death of an unborn calf in Axminster.

A report was made on May 9 that a group of youths with a dog chased the heavily pregnant cow at White Bridges, Axminster.

The unborn calf died as a result.

The following week, a second report was made that teenage youths were chasing cows in the field on Castle Hill.

Chasing cows is an offence under the Protection of Livestock Act 1953 which includes ‘worrying livestock’.

This can mean attacking livestock or chasing livestock in such a way as may be reasonably expected to cause injury or suffering. In the case of ewes, this includes abortion or loss or reduction in the number of offspring.

An owner of livestock may kill or injure a dog in order to protect the livestock, including shooting it.

The police have not identified any of the suspects and are asking witnesses to report any further incidents to 999.

