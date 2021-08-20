News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Choral society extends invitation for new and existing members

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 8:00 AM August 20, 2021   
Axminster church. Ref mhh 19-17TI 2687. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster & District Choral Society will return to rehearsals in Axminster church - Credit: Terry Ife

Axminster & District Choral Society is encouraging new and existing members to come along to the first rehearsal of the new season on September 7 from 7 pm for a 7.30pm start in the minster church, Axminster.

Organisers say: “For reassurance there is a Covid-19 safe protocol in place and everyone who comes to rehearsals commits to undertake a lateral flow device test on the same afternoon. Masks will be worn when entering church and until seated.  

“It will be a joyous experience to sing together after such a long break and no-one need worry about their singing voice not being in shape for lack of use as it will soon improve with practice. The first major work to be performed will be Handel’s Messiah. The Society looks forward to welcoming back old members and extending a warm welcome to newcomers. 

“The choral society is a non-auditioned choir who sing a wide range of classical choral pieces. Whilst it certainly helps to read a few notes of music, some rely on minimal acquaintance with the score and inexperienced members will soon discover and learn new skills in rehearsals.”
 

Axminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Honiton Community College Post 16

Honiton Post 16 success story

Tim Dixon

person
Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High S

Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Honiton GCSE students, from the left: Codie, Gulfidan, Nathaniel, Jodie

Honiton Community College salutes exam successes

Tim Dixon

person
Exterior of court building

Judge's jail warning to benefits fiddling mum

Jim Parker

person