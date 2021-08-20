Published: 8:00 AM August 20, 2021

Axminster & District Choral Society is encouraging new and existing members to come along to the first rehearsal of the new season on September 7 from 7 pm for a 7.30pm start in the minster church, Axminster.

Organisers say: “For reassurance there is a Covid-19 safe protocol in place and everyone who comes to rehearsals commits to undertake a lateral flow device test on the same afternoon. Masks will be worn when entering church and until seated.

“It will be a joyous experience to sing together after such a long break and no-one need worry about their singing voice not being in shape for lack of use as it will soon improve with practice. The first major work to be performed will be Handel’s Messiah. The Society looks forward to welcoming back old members and extending a warm welcome to newcomers.

“The choral society is a non-auditioned choir who sing a wide range of classical choral pieces. Whilst it certainly helps to read a few notes of music, some rely on minimal acquaintance with the score and inexperienced members will soon discover and learn new skills in rehearsals.”

