Axminster Drama Club wins national association prize for marvellous poster

The poster for Axminster Drama Club's production of George's Marvellous Medicine. Picture: Peter Kimball-Evans Archant

Axminster Drama Club won a national poster prize for its production of George’s Marvellous Medicine.

George's Marvellous Medicine was staged by Axminster Drama Club in December 2019 Picture: Andrew Coley George's Marvellous Medicine was staged by Axminster Drama Club in December 2019 Picture: Andrew Coley

The poster was created by Peter Kimball-Evans for the club’s production of George’s Marvellous Medicine, which was staged in December, last year.

It had already won first prize in the NODA South West Awards and was put forward for the national competition.

The winners were announced recently, during the national annual general meeting of NODA, which was held via Zoom.

In a statement on the drama club’s Facebook page, it said: “We are very excited to announce the poster has now won The National Poster Competition. Best amateur dramatic poster in the country for 2019.

Peter Kimball-Evans, who created the poster for Axminster Drama Club's production of George's Marvellous Medicine. Picture: Peter Kimball-Evans Peter Kimball-Evans, who created the poster for Axminster Drama Club's production of George's Marvellous Medicine. Picture: Peter Kimball-Evans

“Well done to Peter Kimball-Evans for his fantastic design.”

The production of George’s Marvellous Medicine was developed from one of the books by Roald Dahl, many of which were illustrated by Sir Quentin Blake.

Mr Kimball-Evans said: “I’m over the moon for my poster design to have received such an honour.

“When I was approached to create the poster for George’s Marvellous Medicine, I knew that the familiarity of a Quentin Blake style would be a good start, but I put a twist on that idea and built the entire image in 3D to really allow the character and digital watercolour to pop out!

“This production meant a lot to me as I also played the Grandma and had tonnes of fun being a part of a brilliant cast.

“I’ve enjoyed the creativity allowed in designing posters for Axminster Drama Club and look forward to drawing more in future.”

Leigh Conley, chairman of ADC, said: “It was a great achievement when we won the award for best poster in the south west, for George’s Marvellous Medicine and to be honest, we thought that was the end of it.

“Then, out of the blue, we heard that our poster had been shortlisted for the best poster in the UK.

“We were delighted and then to hear we had actually won was terrific.

“We were absolutely over the moon and it really helps put a positive on such a disappointing year for amateur dramatics.

“On behalf of the club, we would like to thank Peter for his amazing design.”