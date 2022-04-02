Play explores the effects of dementia on a family

Members of Axminster Drama Club, who will be staging Because of Love in May - Credit: Axminster Drama Club

The impact that dementia can have on different members of a family varies with each one experiencing it from their own perspective.

This is the subject of a new play being staged by Axminster Drama Club.

Written by Andrew Coley, Because of Love follows the experiences of Nathan and his father, Hector, as well as their immediate family and those who support them.

Hector is a third-generation farmer who expects his son to take on the family farm one day, but when Nathan tells his father that he wants to do other things their relationship becomes estranged as they part on bad terms.

Years pass, during which time Hector is diagnosed with dementia and Nathan has to work out how to respond to his father’s new situation.

Mr Coley said: “Dementia is a condition that affects many families and I wanted to look at it from different angles.

“The story revolves around the relationship of a father and son, but it also features how the situation affects their wives, as well as the professionals who do all they can to help relatives deal with the difficult situation that they are presented with.

“We have been rehearsing since January and I have been delighted with how the play is developing. Each actor brings their own ideas of how a character is portrayed, which helps to bring the script to life. It is always a pleasure to work with talented, creative people as it makes the rehearsals an enjoyable experience for all concerned.

“And by staging the play in two smaller venues, we hope to bring a level of intimacy to the production to really help to draw the audience in.”

Axminster Drama Club will be staging Because of Love in May at two different venues to tie in with Dementia Action Week.

It will be staged in Chardstock Village Hall on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 and then move on to Kilmington Village Hall for another two performances on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

Tickets are available, priced £10 each, from the box office at Axminster Guildhall or online