Published: 7:30 AM September 24, 2021

Axminster Drama Club has been awarded a trophy by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Each outgoing president of the organisation has the opportunity to present The President’s Trophy to a club of their choice and on this occasion, Christine Hunter Hughes chose the East Devon club to be the recipient for its production of George’s Marvellous Medicine in December 2019.

In making the presentation at The NODA Gala Evening, she explained that despite the pandemic forcing the abandonment of many productions, she still had a tough decision to make in deciding which society in the whole country should be given the award.

She said: “Even allowing for the reduced number of productions, there were still many contenders for so many very different reasons but the society I would like to present the President’s Award to is Axminster Drama Club for its production of George’s Marvellous Medicine. I was so impressed with this Christmas production which I attended in December 2019, and which, although primarily a show for children, grabbed and kept the attention of the whole audience.

“I was also impressed with the whole team spirit so clearly displayed right across the group, who made all their own props, scenery and costumes.

“The group embodies my vision of our hobby bringing as it does, the feeling of friendship, camaraderie, tolerance, with a sense of belonging and community, as well as great entertainment for their audience.”

The award was made at a ceremony held in Durham earlier in September and it was accepted on behalf of ADC by chairman Leigh Conley and fellow member Ellis Holt.

The pair also accepted top award in the NODA Best Poster Competition, which was also for George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Mr Conley said: “The awards reflect what is a real team effort to stage each production and we were delighted to attend the gala on behalf of the club to accept these national accolades.”

The club is now preparing for its next show, which will be Nativity! The Musical, which is due to be staged at The Guildhall, in Axminster, on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18.

Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk







