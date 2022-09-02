Town council explains removal of Axminster finger signposts

One of the signposts which were taken down - Credit: Contributed

Axminster Town Council has explained why town centre finger signposts were being removed.

A concerned resident contacted the town council expressing concern over the removal of the signposts and how they were being cut using power tools. In response, town clerk Paul Hayward said that the signage in the town had ‘not kept up’ with changes and locations of key attractions and are being replaced with signs which are more ‘pleasing to the eye’.

Three town centre fingerposts have been taken down

Mr Hayward said three signs have been removed but seven replacements are being proposed as part of the town’s regeneration plans and ‘urban renewal’ which the town council is working on with Devon County Council and East Devon District Council.

He also said the posts were ‘too large’ to be transported in town council vehicles so there was ‘no option’ but to reduce their length using power tools.

In a response to the resident’s concerns, which the Herald has seen, Mr Hayward said: “Axminster Town Council (in conjunction with Axminster Heritage and Axminster Chamber of Commerce) have been considering a plethora of opportunities for town centre regeneration.

Fingerposts in Axminster have been taken down

“Signage in the town has not kept up with the changes and locations of key attractions and sites.

“As such, the Council has discussed at many of its full town council meetings (with the public in attendance) the opportunities to refresh and renew this dated signage to provide greater amenity and information to residents and visitors alike.”

Mr Hayward said the signs which have been taken down were installed in the late 1990s and are not something Axminster Heritage Centre ‘would want in their permanent collection’.

He added: “They were relevant and new upon installation but have sadly become redundant over time as amenities changed location, closed or disappeared from the town. The finger signs had also been vandalised and damaged leaving unsightly stub ends.



“An extra consideration has been to liaise with our local dementia healthcare team who (as you're probably aware) have an aim to make Axminster a "dementia friendly" town.

“To this end, we have listened to their advice and, with our heritage considerations always foremost, we have also sought and received the approval from the East Devon Conservation

officer, to change our signage from the existing dated design (which were broken with no means of like-for-like replacement) to something more modern and yet aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

“The Town Council is committed to improving the experience when visiting our town for our residents and guests.

“Nothing we do is without consideration of the impact on our heritage nor is it carried out without Full Council approval at one of our monthly meetings where the public are in attendance to hear all our plans.

“Council's policy is to promote openness and transparency in all our decision-making processes.”

