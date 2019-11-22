Top award for young Axminster engineer

Jake Knight with his award. Picture AT&M Archant

The head engineer at Axminster's biggest employer has received national recognition for his work.

Jake Knight, 27, from Axminster Tools and Machinery, has been named a 'Young Pioneer' and joined The Manufacturer magazine's top 100 list.

He received the award at a gala reception in Liverpool earlier this month.

The Manufacturer Top 100, in partnership with Cranfield University, is a showcase for the most inspiring individuals in industry who exemplify the enthusiasm and commitment present in modern manufacturing.

Awardees come from all sections of UK industry, from the shop floor to the top level.

The 100 individuals have been nominated by customers, team members, their leaders or by those they lead.

They are considered among the very best that UK manufacturing has to offer.

The 100 are also catalysts for change, striving for innovation, the newest technologies and pioneering business models. They are the driving force behind the UK's manufacturing industry.

Jake said: "It came as such a surprise to me both being nominated and then going on to win.

"I'm thrilled to bits. I'm very happy that hard work is recognised and it motivates me even more. Another positive outcome is that I can now nominate two people for next year's awards, which is really exciting."

Axminster Tools enjoyed further success with news that it is now ranked number one out of 64 in the category 'tool shop' on Trustpilot.com - a consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.

Customer service manager Helen Terry said: "This is a significant achievement and the result of everyone's hard work and contribution.

And in a survey for Which?, Axminster Tools came third, scoring 83 per cent in the top 10 for DIY and decorating category including a five-star rating for range, quality, ease of ordering and practicality of delivery."

Managing Director Alan Styles said: "To score well in the category of DIY and decorating is great recognition. This article recognises everyone's hard work, particularly those in customer service and retail who make sure our service is 10 out of 10.

"Considering the company doesn't offer as wide a selection of this type of product as the two companies in first and second place, Axminster felt this was a big achievement."