Scouts get hands on with woodwork

Store sales advisor Shaun Vincent introduces a group of attentive 1st Ottery St Mary scouts to scroll sawing. Picture AT&M Archant

Youngsters learn new skills at Axminster Tools & Machinery

Members of the 1st Ottery St Mary Scout Troop had a rare chance to get ‘hands-on’ with a variety of woodworking crafts at Axminster Tools & Machinery last week.

With the help and guidance of store staff, the 25 youngsters were able to try wood carving, pyrography (decorative wood burning) and scroll sawing.

Scout leader Richard Brice-Nye said that the scouts, aged between 10 and 14, had been ‘delighted’ with the experience and had been very proud to take their completed project pieces home.

He added: “We greatly appreciate the opportunity provided by Axminster Tools & Machinery to give our scouts a unique learning experience in a safe environment.

“Scouting encourages young people to explore and develop hand skills - and woodworking is not always accessible at home or at school. I think we’ve sparked interest in a number of our scouts who will now be looking to achieve their Creative Challenge and Craft Activity badges.”