Fiver Fest deals lined up across Axminster

'Support your high street' urges Totally Locally Axminster. Picture Barrie Hedges Archant

Some 45 traders have already signed up for Totally Locally Axminster’s week-long Fiver Fest, starting on Saturday, October 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Delighted organisers say there will be dozens of good deal on offer.

Great food and drink, hair and beauty treatments, pet treats, gifts, sweets and a cream tea are amongst the £5 offerings from traders as they appeal to shoppers to continue supporting their high street.

But they say it is also a chance for them to say thank you for the exceptional backing many businesses have enjoyed as they have wrestled with the impacts Covid-19.

Totally Locally Axminster coordinator Barrie Hedges said: “It has been really heartening to see the enthusiasm.

“I think it mirrors the growing sense of confidence there is about the longer term future of the town as we see Trinity House re-emerging so encouragingly from its scaffolding and also some new investment with new businesses like Ric’s Kitchen and the Crafty Hobbit arriving.

“But there remain right now many uncertainties for individual traders in coping with the second wave of coronavirus – not least amongst our pubs, restaurants and cafés.

“No one should be in any doubt that, for many local independent traders, it’s a case of hanging on and needing all the help they can get.”

There will be plenty of visual evidence of the Fiver Fest with posters planned across the town plus a bold new display occupying one of the windows at Trinity House - space made available by Ian Styles of Axminster Property.

Other empty shop windows already carry the evidence of Totally Locally’s previous campaigns to ‘push the Axminster positives’.

The window display will include a full list of all the fiver deals available and they will also be promoted through the website www.totallylocallyaxminster.co.uk and through social media.

* Axminster’s initiative draws its strength from the nationwide grass roots Totally Locally movement, which began in Yorkshire ten years ago and quickly went viral. Dozens of towns across the UK will take part this time around.