Axminster ladies send a ‘floral hug’

Local ladies with their spring flower arrangements. Picture: Jackie Nicholls. Archant

Flower arrangers from Axminster have been sending people a floral hug.

In their last gathering at Combe St Nicholas Village Hall before the coronavirus restrictions came into force the ladies created displays using beautiful spring flowers.

Watching their tutor they learnt how to display their flowers in a vase.

Simple rules about what to look for when buying their blooms, together with numerous trade tips on how to ensure they lasted as long as possible were also given.

One of the Axminster participants, Gillie George said: “Learning how to arrange flowers without floral foam and how to use a grid was great, I was very pleased with my design.”

Award-winning Somerset tutor Jackie Nicholls, from Ashville Design, who teaches the workshops, said: “Arranging flowers in a vase sounds so simple but in practice, it isn’t easy to create a design to be proud of. This workshop untangled all those questions and more.

“Spring flowers can’t fail to lift your spirits and bring joy to your day - particularly at the moment”.

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.