Acclaimed Seaton food hub launches in Axminster’s Community Waffle House

Axminster Community Waffle Housse director Sophie McLachlan with SAVE food hub volunteers Julian Bond, Jemma Moran and Nikki Mansell. Picture: Matt Smith. Archant

Nationally acclaimed Seaton-based SAVE food hub has set up a new base at Axminster Community Waffle House.

The group, which operates across the Axe Valley, works in partnership with Seaton Town Council and local community interest company Re:store.

Its volunteers collect and share edible, in-date food with local food banks, community food projects and local people.

Set up at the start of lockdown the group rescues what shops and supermarkets have, by law, to throw away.

Perfectly good food from local stores is saved from waste and shared with residents.

Volunteer Aileen Heal welcomed the new venture at Axminster.

She said: “We are really pleased to see lots of people coming to pick up food they’ve requested. We hope the whole town will get behind this and help make Axminster the next near-zero food waste town.”

One new user picking up free food having seen the event promoted on social media, was Labour’s policy officer for the Tiverton and Honiton Constituency, Liz Pole.

She said: “Who knew that eating nourishing, free food could be part of helping address the climate emergency?

“Axminster has a passion for environmental issues and it’s great that SAVE food hub is working with our residents to help cut wasted food - responsible for a whopping 11 per cent of emissions.

“Let’s tackle this with the same enthusiasm with which we embraced the fantastic Plastic Free Axminster campaign.”

Waffle Director Matt Smith, who had invited the group to use the cafe, said: “Partnering with SAVE has given us the opportunity to meet more people from our community.”

SAVE food hub plans to launch a further hub in Sidmouth within weeks.

SAVE food hub Axminster is at Waffle every Thursday evening. Request free food via the Olio sharing app and pick up between 8.45 and 9.45pm.

To volunteer with SAVE food hub or to offer help in another form email savefoodhub@gmail.com

Meanwhile SAVE food hub is looking for a permanent base to replace its temporary location at Marshlands, Seaton.

The plan is that community larders will become permanent fixtures in local towns, cutting waste to near-zero and sharing free food with everyone in the heart of our communities.