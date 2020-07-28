Axminster Freemason goes ‘the extra mile’

John Middleton loading food supplies. Picture supplied Archant

An Axminster Freemason has been rolling up his sleeves to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RE:ACT stats so far. RE:ACT stats so far.

Former military man, John Middleton signed up to help a number of local groups including RE:ACT, which utilises the skills and experience of service veterans to offer support and humanitarian aid at home and abroad.

A member of Axminster’s Virtue and Honour Lodge, Mr Middleton also signed up as an NHS volunteer responder and joined the support group for vulnerable people in his home village of Marsh.

His tasks have included helping to distribute PPE to care homes, GP surgeries, pharmacies, mental health organisations, hospices, dentists, private carers, health centres and podiatrists.

Since the beginning of July he has helped with the distribution of foodstuffs via RE-ACT to local charities in Devon and Cornwall.

He said: “RE:ACT is a charitable organisation made up of ex-military veterans who have come together to offer support in a time of crisis.

“There is a ‘can do’ attitude, a willingness to go the extra mile and as you would expect when ex-military from all the services get together plenty of banter and friendly rivalry.”

Fellow Freemason Clive Eden said: “John Middleton is one of those who should be recognised for the work he has done along with hundreds of others like him whose work goes unnoticed.”