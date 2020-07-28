Advanced search

Axminster Freemason goes ‘the extra mile’

PUBLISHED: 11:50 28 July 2020

John Middleton loading food supplies. Picture supplied

John Middleton loading food supplies. Picture supplied

Archant

An Axminster Freemason has been rolling up his sleeves to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown.

RE:ACT stats so far.RE:ACT stats so far.

Former military man, John Middleton signed up to help a number of local groups including RE:ACT, which utilises the skills and experience of service veterans to offer support and humanitarian aid at home and abroad.

A member of Axminster’s Virtue and Honour Lodge, Mr Middleton also signed up as an NHS volunteer responder and joined the support group for vulnerable people in his home village of Marsh.

His tasks have included helping to distribute PPE to care homes, GP surgeries, pharmacies, mental health organisations, hospices, dentists, private carers, health centres and podiatrists.

Since the beginning of July he has helped with the distribution of foodstuffs via RE-ACT to local charities in Devon and Cornwall.

He said: “RE:ACT is a charitable organisation made up of ex-military veterans who have come together to offer support in a time of crisis.

“There is a ‘can do’ attitude, a willingness to go the extra mile and as you would expect when ex-military from all the services get together plenty of banter and friendly rivalry.”

Fellow Freemason Clive Eden said: “John Middleton is one of those who should be recognised for the work he has done along with hundreds of others like him whose work goes unnoticed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton Town Council virtual meeting deemed ‘invalid’ as councillors fail to meet regulations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2179. Picture: Terry Ife

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Lifeboat launched to two kayakers overboard at Axmouth

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Honiton man cleared of indecently assaulting young girl

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Road closed - Fallen tree causing queueing traffic on A303

Road closed sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton Town Council virtual meeting deemed ‘invalid’ as councillors fail to meet regulations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2179. Picture: Terry Ife

Goulds Pumps to close its Axminster factory with the loss of some 50 local jobs

ITT Goulds Pumps' Axminster factory. Picture: Chris Carson

Lifeboat launched to two kayakers overboard at Axmouth

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Honiton man cleared of indecently assaulting young girl

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Road closed - Fallen tree causing queueing traffic on A303

Road closed sign

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town set for first pre-season test

Action from the October meeting between Axminster Town and Torridgeside. Picture ANDREW GRAHAM

Axminster Freemason goes ‘the extra mile’

John Middleton loading food supplies. Picture supplied

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Kilmington skipper speaks on opening day washout against Upottery

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Seaton tennis Club resume Rusty Racquet and Adult Beginners sessions

Close up view of tennis racket and balls on the clay tennis court