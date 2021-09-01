Published: 12:30 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM September 4, 2021

A grandmother who has sailed the Atlantic three times with her husband has set out on a virtual cycle ride from Land's End to John ‘O Groats to raise donations for the RNLI.

Barbara Townsend, 80, from Axminster, rides her exercise bike every day and has clocked up more than 300 miles so far... which puts her virtually just north of Birmingham. Her target to virtually reach John O’Groats is some 870 miles.

Mrs Townsend, who has seven grandchildren, has raised £950 so far on her JustGiving page.

She started her marathon ride on August 4.

She and husband David, 84, were keen sailors and crossed the Atlantic three times in their 42-foot ocean going sailing boat.

She said: “The RNLI does a fantastic job, and when we used to pop over to France it was always comforting to know the volunteers of the RNLI were always there if we needed them.

“Fortunately we never had to call them out.”

Mrs Townsend’s donation page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-townsend



