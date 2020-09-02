Advanced search

Anti-racism group tidies up in Axminster

Memebrs of Axminster United Against Racism Group with some of the bags of rubbish they collected. Picture: BLM

Axminster United Against Racism Group have been giving areas of a town a much needed clean up.

Members focused on the Belle Vue footpath connecting the town centre with TESCO and collected six large bags of rubbish.

Spokesman Adam Loveridge said: “These steps are used by many of the town’s walking residents and are often dangerous at the best of times - being slippery from moss and algea, a lack of adequate lighting in the darker months, overgrown hedges covering hand rails, and rubbish tossed onto the gardens.  

“The group recognise that some parts of the town have been neglected for some time and are filling with waste.  

“It is very important to us that we continue to have a presence in the town.

“We wanted to meet people and talk with them face to face about the issues around racism, while serving our community in other ways.

“Our public spaces are a gift and we should take better care of them.

“Protest comes in many forms, and for us it’s more important to have the conversation and stop pretending that discrimination doesn’t exist.”

Axminster Against Racism was inspired by the comments coming from detractors, accusing BLM supporters of dividing communities, vandalism and violence, and so decided to look at ways the anti racism message can be brought into the community while also serving the community itself.

