Girlguide commissioner wins Jubilee champion award

Kay Short has been awarded a Platinum Jubilee Champion Award, for volunteering for the movement for over 55 years. - Credit: Angie Williams.

One Girlguiding volunteer in the Axe Valley has been awarded a Platinum Jubilee Champion Award

Girlguiding members are thrilled by the news, that division commissioner for the Axminster area, Kay Short, is one of only 490 people in the UK to be awarded a Platinum Jubilee Champion Award, for volunteering for the movement for more than 55 years.

Kay has been an inspiration for many girls and young women and is currently division commissioner and has also trained adult leaders for more than 20 years .

She is hoping to find adults to help with Rainbows in Colyton which closed because of Covid-19.

Kay is renowned for always helping in Musbury, through her church volunteering, as a school governor, as secretary to the bowls club and by organising many fundraising events which are enjoyed in the village.

She initiated the 2022 village Jubilee celebrations, bringing together a small committee of volunteers so that there were four days of memorable activities to enjoy over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday.

This meant Kay was unable to travel to The Oval to collect her award from the Duchess of Cornwall at a celebratory lunch.