Axminster Guildhall closed until further notice

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 March 2020

Axminster mayor Anni Young has closed The Guildhall becasue of the Corona Virus threat. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster mayor Anni Young has closed The Guildhall becasue of the Corona Virus threat. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Due to government guidelines The Guildhall at Axminster is closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Anni Young told The Herald: “Should you wish to contact the town council please use the website to email either the clerk, deputy clerk or indeed any councillors.”

You can contact the Guildhall team at axminsterguildhall@outlook.com

The town council, in association with community groups in Axminster, has set up Axminster Community Emergency Response - ACER - to respond to the current crisis.

Leaflets have been delivered to houses in Axminster.

There is now an ACER page on the town council website for contact and updates.

You can also volunteer to help by contacting Cindy Furse at Light Up Axminster on 07930 800 225.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

