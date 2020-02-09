Modest rise in Axminster precept

Mayor Anni Young outside Axminster Guildhall which is to undergo major refurbishment. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Axminster residents are facing a rise of just under two per cent in the portion of their council tax bill to fund local projects and services.

The town council has set a budget of £284,066 for the coming year which includes money to pay for a number of improvement schemes - some of which will come from reserves.

These include the major refurbishment of the Guildhall, and improved access to the allotments at Woodbury Park.

Mayor Anni Young said: "In declaring a climate emergency last year, we decided it was necessary to set up an environment fund to support our ability to take the green option wherever possible which often comes at some financial cost.

"We will also be investing in equipment for our outdoor staff in order to respond better to requests from the residents.

"We have earmarked £11,000 for grants to support community projects in Axminster and there will be more news to follow on this as it occurs.

Cllr Young said that as the town council has decided to fund some of its up-coming projects from reserves the precept request for 2020 to 2021 will be £249,950.

This represents a 3p per week rise for the average Band D household, representing a 1.78 per cent increase on last year.