Big cash boost for Axminster Gymnastics Club

Axminster Gymnastics Club coaches Tori Durrant and Becky Stone collecting for the cause at Tesco. Picture: Chris Carson. Archant

Axminster Gymnastics Club has secured more than £10,000 to buy some desperately needed new equipment.

The project, which helps children from six months to 16 years of age in and around the town, raised the money through a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The total included contributions of £4,000 from East Devon District Council and of £2,000 from Devon County Council.

Axminster Gymnastics Club is a not for profit organisation, which aims to provide access to the sport for as many children and young people as possible by keeping prices down. But this means they do not have any spare money for purchasing new and replacement equipment.

More children of all ages now use the club, including parent and toddler groups, which provide important social and family interactions.

The club also has a growing number of 12 to 16-year-old members who benefit from the physical and mental health benefits of the sport, as well as learning about teamwork.

The club needed to upgrade its gymnastics equipment and with the money raised will be buying items such as a sprung floor, a beam and professional matting, a stable landing mat for their bars and a movable foam pit area.

Through crowdfunding, the club managed to raise £10,420 for their project in 56 days. Supporters included local businesses, local residents and families already using and wanting to use club.

Emma Rowe, head coach of Axminster Gymnastics said: "We are so grateful for the support shown from the community, East Devon and Devon County Councils.

"We are delighted to have surpassed our target and are excited to begin sessions with our new equipment. Thank you to everyone who has pledged their support."

Councillor Ian Thomas, EDDC finance spokesman said: "We're really pleased to be able to pledge £4,000 to this great project which supports our health and wellbeing aims. It'll encourage children and young people in particular to be active, and the chance to improve their skills and ambitions."

Anyone involved with a not-for-profit group who wants to find out more about crowdfunding, can attend East Devon District Council's free 'Introduction to Crowdfunding' session at Exmouth Town Hall on Thursday, March 5, from 4.30pm to 6pm. To book your place email crowdfund@eastdevon.gov.uk