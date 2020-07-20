Axminster Heritage Centre set to reopen

Axminster Heritage Centre. Picture: Julian Shaw Julian Shaw

Axminster’s Heritage Centre is to reopen on Saturday, August 1.

New measures have been introduced to ensure the safety of visitors and volunteers.

Centre manager Nigel Sadler said: “Very few museums are open at this time and so we wanted to help support the local community to move forward as soon as possible.

“Guests can visit us safe in the knowledge that we are diligently following government and museum sector guidelines.”

Reduced opening times have been introduced to allow a strict cleaning regime and entry to the centre will be controlled to limit numbers and ensure two metre social distancing can be maintained.

To help visitors enjoy their experience, trained volunteers and clear signage will guide guests through the exhibition which has been designed for all the family.

The recently extended centre opened for the first time last year with a modern display which tells the story of Axminster and the surrounding villages, providing an appreciation of the area’s past for local residents and an added attraction for visiting tourists.

On August 1 the centre will be open from 10am until 4pm. After that, until further notice, at similar times every Tuesday and Thursday but on Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm.

Full details can be found at: https://axminsterheritage.org/