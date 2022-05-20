Pub of the year Axminster Inn crowned

The Axminster Inn pub held a joint award presentation on Wednesday, (May 18) to officially crown them Pub of the Year 2022.

Pub regulars were joined by the Mayor of Axminster, members of CAMRA and representatives from Palmers Brewery to award them not only pub of the year award but also landlords Gary and Karen Needs won Master Cellarman from Palmers Brewery.

The Axminster Inn has been crowned the Exeter and East Devon CAMRA branch Pub of the Year for 2022, beating tough competition from the other pubs in the running for the award.

The pub has justifiably also appeared on the Good Beer Guide every year since Gary and Karen took it on.

Not only are they the Pub of the Year, but landlords Gary and Karen Needs have also been awarded the Master Cellarman award for recognition of their cellar management.

The pub is owned by Palmers brewery ensure that all their licensees undergo three rigorous audits from their cellar technical team during the year monitoring the condition and management of the cellar from cask to glass.

This award recognises that Gary and Karen have the best cellar in the estate, a title which they have now held since 2017, an incredible achievement.

As a spokesperson for the CAMRA branch said “We are absolutely delighted to be able to give the Axminster Inn our Pub of the Year award.

"It is a tribute to everyone at the pub for their hard work in making this such a great pub and well worthy of the award – congratulations”

Run by Gary Needs and his wife Karen, who have been at the Silver Street pub for seven years, the pub is owned by Palmers Brewery and has consistently scored 100 per cent from Cask Marque and been awarded the Palmers Brewery Master Cellar award on no less than five occasions.

Members of the Exeter and East Devon CAMRA branch visited the pub recently to present Gary and Karen with their certificate for this achievement, where they were greeted with five Palmers ales all served in top condition.



