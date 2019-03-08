Fraudster who used stolen bank cards in Axminster jailed after skipping probation meetings

A fraudster who used a stolen credit card at shops in Axminster has been jailed after he failed to attend a single probation meeting.

Joshua Havens received a community order when he first admitted the offences but then went AWOL and moved away from Devon to live rough in Oxford without telling anyone.

He was picked up on a warrant this week and returned to Exeter Crown Court where a judge cancelled his previous order and jailed him for four months.

Havens, aged 45, previously of Axminster but now homeless, admitted handling a stolen bank card, four counts of fraud, and breaching a community order and a drug rehabilitation requirement when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on October 30.

He was jailed for four months by Judge David Evans, who told him: "I'm afraid there was wilful and persistent non-compliance. You have had every chance to avoid this outcome over two years."

Paul Grumbar, prosecuting, said the original offences happened in early 2018 when a friend of Havens burgled a house in East Devon and stole a bank card.

Havens used the card to make four transactions in shops around Axminster before its theft was discovered and it was cancelled.

He received a community order in 2018 but was brought back to court in March for not complying with it.

The court heard a new order was made but he failed to attend the initial meeting with probation on March 26, lost touch with the service and missed eight more appointments between May and July.

Tom Bradnock, defending, said Havens moved away from East Devon to get away from bad influences and live closer to his mother in Oxfordshire.

He said Havens is in a 'fragile' mental state and had been living rough but has just re-engaged with the mental health services.