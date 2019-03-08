Advanced search

Tulips from Amsterdam fill a Somerset hall

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 18 June 2019

Axminster ladies with their tulip designs. Picture: Jackie Nicholls

Archant

Axminster flower arrangers create some colourful designs with the Dutch blooms

A trio of ladies from Axminster helped to fill Combe St Nicholas Village Hall with tulips from Amsterdam at a recent flower arranging workshop.

Learning how to arrange the beautiful blooms, they watched a step-by-step demonstration by their tutor Jackie Nicholls before starting work themselves.

The workshop revealed how to make a very stylish design and taught continental floral techniques, included leaf folding.

One of the Axminster participants, Gillie George said: "I learnt so many new tips and absolutely loved this session."

Another 'carpet town' resident, Carole Hanna added: "I adored this really modern design - it looks so professional. I even learnt how to roll leaves and make a gorgeous bow."

Jackie, from Ashville design, who teaches the workshops said: "This was great fun but a little more challenging than usual and needed patience.

"It was worth it though, as the end results were modern masterpieces, all made with their own fair hands. Nothing is more rewarding than that. Huge congratulations must go to everyone who attended. Well done ladies."

For details of upcoming workshops visit www.ashvilledesign.co.uk or call Jackie on 01460 67795 or 07906 259 683.

