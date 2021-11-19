Axminster lights up once again

The much-loved Light Up Axminster event will be returning to the town on Saturday, November 20. Plans are already in place to host a festive event on a grand scale that will feature a Christmas market, a funfair, a Christmas window competition, Punch and Judy, face painting and ample servings of mulled wine from Axminster Rotary Club. The Christmas Light switch-on antics will happen between 4pm and 8pm in Trinity Square and the Minster Green.

A torchlight procession will march through the town before the grand switch-on and there will be plenty of entertainment in the town's pubs and restaurants.

For those wanting to support the less fortunate, there will be donation points for Axminster Food Bank, No Toy Left Behind and Christmas Decorations in the town. A Memory Tree in the church is there for those wanting to acknowledge missing loved ones at this time of year.

The trader's group, Totally Locally Axminster is planning a repeat of its successful Christmas Trail for the third time, with £50 vouchers as the reward for loyalty to the town’s pandemic battered traders.

The group will launch the trail to coincide with the light switch on and will encourage shoppers to pick up loyalty cards from participating traders and collect stamps each time they spend £10. Completed cards with six different stamps will be entered into a pre-Christmas draw with the chance of winning one of four £50 shopping vouchers. The loyalty initiative will apply to shops and food and drink outlets across the town. The draw will take place on Thursday, December 23.

