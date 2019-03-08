Axminster Lions need more elves

Santa on the Axminster Lions Club float. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Axminster Lions Club members will be out and about with their Santa float in the run up to Christmas again this year.

They will be collecting for worthy causes and handing out sweets to children.

The float was back on the road last year having received a complete refurbishment thanks to funds from Tesco's 'Bags for life' campaign, after it fell into disrepair and was out of action for a few years.

Father Christmas's itinerary will again include several areas of the town. The exact dates and times will be announced shortly, but he will definitely be in the town centre on Saturday, December 14, between 10am and 1pm

Lions' president Julie Burke said the club - a relatively small but enthusiastic group of volunteers - could do with some extra help with fundraising on the Santa runs.

She said: "We will be adding more routes this year around the Axminster area and hope to expand and grow year on year but unfortunately this will only be possible if we have enough willing helpers each night."

Anyone who would like to offer to help should call Julie on 07810517495.