Axminster lunch-time concerts return for music fans

The lunchtime concerts will start on May 5, 2022. - Credit: Archant

Thursday lunchtime concerts in Axminster start again in May.

The concerts will begin on May 5 from 12.30 pm to 1pm at Minster Church.

With a range of music on offer, 26 concerts will take place over the season, beginning with a performance by Clive Smith and the Arcadia Jazz Quartet and continuing with a variety of local and national talent, including performers from local schools.

Organiser Peter Parshall said: "We're delighted once again to be able to offer a full season of concerts.

"We very much look forward to welcoming back our regular concert-goers who we hope will be supplemented by the many visitors to the area this year. A warm welcome awaits everyone."

Admission to the concerts is free, but donations are invited in support of the upkeep of the Grade II* listed building which has served Axminster's community since the twelfth century.



Details of all the concerts can be found on posters around the town and on the church website www.axevmc.com.