Scaffolder too busy to attend probation is fined

A dangerous driver has been fined after he failed to attend a thinking skills course which was a pat of his suspended sentence.

Scaffolder Levi Hoole was at risk of having his six-month sentence activated after he failed to attend two sessions of the probation-run course in Exeter.

A Judge at Exeter Crown Court decided to fine him for the breach instead of sending him to prison after he was told that Hoole found it impossible to get to the early evening appointments on time.

He lives in Axminster but works for a scaffolding company based in Charmouth which has contracts all over East Devon and Somerset.

He was only able to get to the meetings in Exeter if he could get to Axminster Station within five minutes of finishing work at 5pm each day.

Hoole is still serving a driving ban imposed when he was jailed for six months, suspended for two years, in February last year for an offence of dangerous driving in Derbyshire in July 2020.

He was breached for failing to comply with the requirements of the suspended sentence and fined £1,000 with £100 costs by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

Hoole, aged 29, formerly of South Street, Crewkerne, but now of Axminster, admitted the breach.

The judge told him he was taking into account his background of suffering from ADHD and a mild form of autism, but advised him to seek voluntary help to carry out the same work as the thinking skills course.

He described the way Hoole drove back in 2020 as ludicrous.

Nigel Wraith, for the probation service, said they felt there was no point in carrying on with the Thinking Skills Programme after Hoole missed two sessions without adequate excuses.

He said there was not enough time to re-start the programme from scratch before the suspended sentence expired in six months’ time.

Stephen Nunn, defending, said Hoole is a hard working scaffolder who had done his best to get to the 6.30pm appointments but only been able to reach Exeter if he was working close to a railway station.

He said he works as part of a three-man team and is reliant on one of the others to get him to Axminster station in time to catch the 17.05 train to Exeter.

In the original case last year, the same court heard that Hoole tried to outrun police at 100mph in a 40mph zone because he believed mistakenly that he was over the drink drive limit.

He crashed and wrote off his car after taking off at high speeds and losing control of the Honda on a right angle bend.

Police who were trying to keep up with him same a massive cloud of dust as he crashed into a wall at about 85mph. Ironically, he later passed a breath test and gave a blood test which was also under the drink drive limit after he was taken to hospital for a check-up.