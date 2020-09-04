Advanced search

Tributes paid to former RAF pilot at Axminster memorial lunch

PUBLISHED: 11:58 04 September 2020

A remembrance lunch for the late Flt Lt Rupert Butler was held at Diamond's Tea Room in Axminster.

A remembrance lunch for the late Flt Lt Rupert Butler was held at Diamond's Tea Room in Axminster.

Archant

Tributes to an Axminster man who enjoyed a distinguished career as a pilot in the RAF were paid at a memorial service at St Mary’s Catholic Church.

A flypast of WW2 Chipmunk trainer planes was held during a remembrance lunch for the late Flt Lt Rupert Butler was held at Diamond's Tea Room in Axminster.A flypast of WW2 Chipmunk trainer planes was held during a remembrance lunch for the late Flt Lt Rupert Butler was held at Diamond's Tea Room in Axminster.

Flight Lieutenant Rupert Lionel Somerset Butler, who was born in 1940, died on his 80th birthday at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on May 16, a week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Due to lockdown restrictions his family was unable to hold a service or celebration of his life at the time of his death.

Following the church service on Saturday, August 29, a lunch was held at Diamond’s Tea Room in Cooks Lane, in Axminster, attended by almost 100 guests.

During the afternoon there was a flypast by two WW2 RAF Chipmunk trainer planes which Flt Lt Butler used to pilot.

The event was attended by many civic leaders reflecting the esteem in which Flt Lt Butler was held and his tireless work for the community.

A spokesman for the the Butler family said they were touched by the ‘professional and sensitive planning and delivery of the event hosted by Ann-Marie and Nick Sarahs, proprietors of Diamond’s.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images

New Fiver Fest planned for Axminster

The first Fiver Fest involved more than 40 Axminster businesses. Picture Barrie Hedges

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

One coronavirus-related death in Devon, latest ONS figures show

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A new Local Plan for East Devon will be formed in ‘the full light of scrutiny’ says council leader Paul Arnott

East Devon District Council leader, Councilor Paul Arnott. Picture: Paul Arnott

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images

New Fiver Fest planned for Axminster

The first Fiver Fest involved more than 40 Axminster businesses. Picture Barrie Hedges

Atkins Auctions set for relocation to Axminster Carpets factory

Atkins Auctions at Axminster which could be on the move. Picture Chris Carson

One coronavirus-related death in Devon, latest ONS figures show

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Kyle, 25, joins Lyme Regis lifeboat crew

Kyle Knight - Lyme Regis lifeboat crew's latest recruit. Picture Seb Cope

Local league football set for September 19 start

Tributes paid to former RAF pilot at Axminster memorial lunch

A remembrance lunch for the late Flt Lt Rupert Butler was held at Diamond's Tea Room in Axminster.

Drive-In cinema comes to East Devon

Drive-in cinema Picture: Getty Images

Lyme Tourist Information Centre closes its doors

Lyme TIC ladies Trudi Robson, Miranda Horsfield and Fiona Common receiving flowers. Picture Karol Kulik