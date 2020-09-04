Tributes paid to former RAF pilot at Axminster memorial lunch

A remembrance lunch for the late Flt Lt Rupert Butler was held at Diamond's Tea Room in Axminster. Archant

Tributes to an Axminster man who enjoyed a distinguished career as a pilot in the RAF were paid at a memorial service at St Mary’s Catholic Church.

Flight Lieutenant Rupert Lionel Somerset Butler, who was born in 1940, died on his 80th birthday at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on May 16, a week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Due to lockdown restrictions his family was unable to hold a service or celebration of his life at the time of his death.

Following the church service on Saturday, August 29, a lunch was held at Diamond’s Tea Room in Cooks Lane, in Axminster, attended by almost 100 guests.

During the afternoon there was a flypast by two WW2 RAF Chipmunk trainer planes which Flt Lt Butler used to pilot.

The event was attended by many civic leaders reflecting the esteem in which Flt Lt Butler was held and his tireless work for the community.

A spokesman for the the Butler family said they were touched by the ‘professional and sensitive planning and delivery of the event hosted by Ann-Marie and Nick Sarahs, proprietors of Diamond’s.