Axminster man denies assault charge

PUBLISHED: 16:18 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 06 February 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

An Axminster man is to face trial at Exeter Crown Court accused of attacking a woman in Hemyock at a time when he was banned from entering the village by a court order.

James Bull, aged 30, from Colston, near Axminster, denied causing actual bodily harm to the woman on June 12 last year and slashing four tyres on her car on October 17.

He also denied breaching a court order by entering Hemyock on May 5 and by going to the woman's home address on October 17.

He admitted breaking the order, which was made on April 4, 2019, by entering Hemyock on April 15 and May 14 and by speaking to the woman on June 12.

Judge David Evans adjourned the case for a trial at Exeter Crown Court on June 8 this year and remanded Bull in custody. He appeared by video link from Exeter Crown Court.

