Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster
PUBLISHED: 12:01 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 15 January 2020
Valentyn Volkov
Locals could soon enjoy a pint at a new micropub in Axminster if an application wins approval.
Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges, a three-storey property in Chard Street.
A planning support statement for the application said: "The micropub is intended to be a space for conversation and socialising over a drink and where the community can meet up on a more local and personalised basis.
"These small but mighty pubs are often a lifesaver in small villages or towns that have lost many of their local pubs, providing a sorely needed space to socialise and sample a few quality ales."
The plans say the micropub would occupy an existing shop which has been vacant since November last year.
The pub plans to offer a range of beers and ciders different to that of the George Hotel, which is opposite its proposed location.
No food will be cooked, but snack type food would be provided.
