Advanced search

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 12:01 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 15 January 2020

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Valentyn Volkov

Locals could soon enjoy a pint at a new micropub in Axminster if an application wins approval.

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges, a three-storey property in Chard Street.

A planning support statement for the application said: "The micropub is intended to be a space for conversation and socialising over a drink and where the community can meet up on a more local and personalised basis.

"These small but mighty pubs are often a lifesaver in small villages or towns that have lost many of their local pubs, providing a sorely needed space to socialise and sample a few quality ales."

The plans say the micropub would occupy an existing shop which has been vacant since November last year.

The pub plans to offer a range of beers and ciders different to that of the George Hotel, which is opposite its proposed location.

No food will be cooked, but snack type food would be provided.

Most Read

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Two share Axminster Citizen of the Year award

Axminster's joint Robin Cross citizens of the year Lesley Frankau (left) and Yvonne Taylor receive their awards from mayor Anni Young. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Two share Axminster Citizen of the Year award

Axminster's joint Robin Cross citizens of the year Lesley Frankau (left) and Yvonne Taylor receive their awards from mayor Anni Young. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton ground out narrow 32-29 win over Exeter Engineers

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife

Beer Albion’s seven match unbeaten run ended at Upottery

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife

Point-to-point doubles for Darren Andrews and Darren Edwards on testing going at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Over the sticks

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Nominations now open for the Pride of Honiton Award 2019-2020

Tony McCollum chairman of Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry presenting the 2019 award to Helen Newman (centre) managing director of Honiton Sports and her assistant Dannie Skinner. Picture: Honiton Chamber of Commerce
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists