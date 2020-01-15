Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images Valentyn Volkov

Locals could soon enjoy a pint at a new micropub in Axminster if an application wins approval.

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges, a three-storey property in Chard Street.

A planning support statement for the application said: "The micropub is intended to be a space for conversation and socialising over a drink and where the community can meet up on a more local and personalised basis.

"These small but mighty pubs are often a lifesaver in small villages or towns that have lost many of their local pubs, providing a sorely needed space to socialise and sample a few quality ales."

The plans say the micropub would occupy an existing shop which has been vacant since November last year.

The pub plans to offer a range of beers and ciders different to that of the George Hotel, which is opposite its proposed location.

No food will be cooked, but snack type food would be provided.