Musical mashup show this May at Axminster Guildhall

The 2022 cast of the magic of the musicals show. - Credit: Ian Styles

Axminster Musical Theatre has announced its new show the magic of the musicals.

On Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, the magic of the musicals is at Axminster Guildhall featuring songs from popular musicals, old and new including Hello Dolly, Oklahoma, Hairspray and much more.

A spokesperson for Axminster Musical Theatre said: "Axminster Musical Theatre is back to entertain you again after their tremendous success with EVITA in November last year.

"The evening showcases smash hit songs from the West End and Broadway brought to you by some of the best local talents,

"With a cast of amazing dancers. It's an evening of entertainment not to be missed."

Axminster Musical Theatre has also announced its production in November 2022 is Sister Act

To buy a ticket, call in at the Axminster Guildhall or ring 01297 33333. Alternatively, visit www.axminster-guildhall.co.uk/ or www.axmt.co.uk. Tickets are £12.50 or £10 for students.