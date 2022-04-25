News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Musical mashup show this May at Axminster Guildhall

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:21 PM April 25, 2022
east devon

The 2022 cast of the magic of the musicals show. - Credit: Ian Styles

Axminster Musical Theatre has announced its new show the magic of the musicals.

On Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, the magic of the musicals is at Axminster Guildhall featuring songs from popular musicals, old and new including Hello Dolly, Oklahoma, Hairspray and much more.

A spokesperson for Axminster Musical Theatre said: "Axminster Musical Theatre is back to entertain you again after their tremendous success with EVITA in November last year.

"The evening showcases smash hit songs from the West End and Broadway brought to you by some of the best local talents,

"With a cast of amazing dancers. It's an evening of entertainment not to be missed."

Axminster Musical Theatre has also announced its production in November 2022 is Sister Act

To buy a ticket, call in at the Axminster Guildhall or ring 01297 33333. Alternatively, visit www.axminster-guildhall.co.uk/ or www.axmt.co.uk. Tickets are £12.50 or £10 for students.

East Devon News
Honiton News
Axminster News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Seaton Flood Working Group members Terry Talbot, Kim Jenkins and Miriam Pavey

Seaton seeks solutions to flooding problems

Philippa Davies

person
Six bedroom detached house near Axminster, Devon

Acorns, Raymonds Hill, Axminster

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Santander in Exmouth will see opening hours cut

Bank to cut opening hours due to changes in customer behaviour

Paul Jones

person