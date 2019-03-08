Advanced search

Axminster Musical Theatre bids you 'Bienvenue à Beaumont-sur-Mer!' with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 October 2019

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Axminster Musical Theatre bids you 'Bienvenue à Beaumont-sur-Mer!'

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

Welcome to Beaumont-sur-Mer in the French Riviera!

Home to clean golden sand, bright glistening sea, cool classy hotels and - if you're rich and gullible - a couple of dirty rotten scoundrels: Lawrence and Freddy.

They're all set to charm you, reel you in, then empty your bank account. Nice work if you can get it, especially when André, the local police chief, is giving you a helping hand.

AMT brings stylish musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels to Axminster Guildhall this autumn, under the guidance of director Nick Lawrence, musical director Joseph Binmore and choreographer Rachel Worsley.

Members of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical TheatreMembers of the cast for Axminster Musical Theatre's production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Picture: Axminster Musical Theatre

With sassy music by David Yazbek and a quick-fire script from Jeffrey Lane, the show breathes new life into the original 1988 film, a tale of competing con artists in the south of France that starred Michael Caine and Steve Martin.

A wealth of local talent has been lined up for this production.

Familiar faces Tucker Stevens and Billie Matthews play Lawrence and Freddy, Harvey Causley features as André, and Silvey Webber appears as naive victim Claire Colgate.

In addition, a strong ensemble cast adds full-on vocals and fancy footwork to the whole mix of farce, intrigue and lunacy.

Axminster Musical Theatre's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs from Wednesday, November 20 to Saturday, November 23. Evening performances begin at 7.30pm and there is a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets are available from The Archway Bookshop (01297 33595), or from www.axmt.co.uk/book-online

