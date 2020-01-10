Advanced search

Axminster Musical Theatre prepare to perform Avenue Q

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 January 2020

Axminster Musical Theatres recent production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was well received by audiences. Picture: AMT

Archant

Avenue Q is set to be performed at The Guildhall by Axminster Musical Theatre in the spring

Axminster Musical Theatre is set to bring the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q to Axminster.

Avenue Q tells the story of a bunch of loveable, foul-mouthed puppets living on a downtown New York Street.

The production first opened Off-Broadway in 2003, before transferring to Broadway where it picked up three Tony Awards.

It opened in the West End in 2006, where it ran for five years.

It features classic numbers including The Internet is for Porn and Everyone's A Little Bit Racist.

This show has been referred to as Sesame Street for adults and it should be noted that it is aimed at the adult market.

A spokesman for Axminster Musical Theatre (AMT) said: "This musical is something completely different to any others that have been seen on stage in Axminster.

"After all, on paper a social commentary musical performed by a mix of puppets and humans with more than a touch of filth, plus jokes about racism and suicide doesn't exactly look like box office magic.

"But the creators' unique selling point was that cuddly puppets could get away with being cruder and more politically incorrect than humans and so it proved."

The group has developed a good reputation for staging well-perfomed productions.

In recent times it has staged Little Shop of Horrors, Made in Dagenham and in November 2019, its production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was well received by many people.

AMT's production of Avenue Q opens on Tuesday, March 31, and there will be further performances on form Thursday, April 2 to Saturday, April 4, all starting at 7 30pm.

Tickets can be obtained on line from axmt.co.uk/tickets and local venues to be announced.

