Published: 6:45 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 6:48 AM September 24, 2021

You can have your say on how Axminster develops - Credit: Supplied

Town councillors are encouraging all those who live, work and play in Axminster to have their say in the first stage of development of a neighbourhood plan that will help shape all new developments in their community for decades to come.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday the 30th of September.

So far, more than 100 people have had their say in the five-minute questionnaire that asks residents, visitors and people that work in the area what they want and need in their town.

The Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group wants to know what you want to see more and less of – such as how land is used for different types of buildings, including homes and workplaces, traffic and transport including walking and cycling, the natural environment, the town centre, and local amenity and infrastructure.

The steering group is made up of residents and councillors, who will use your responses to help create a robust neighbourhood plan that will take around two years to develop.

If adopted, the plan will form an important part of the planning process, used by East Devon District Council when deciding on planning applications and proposed developments.

This is the first in a number of consultations that will be held, with future questionnaires focusing on specific topics.

Cllr Andrea Sedgewick, who leads the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said: "I urge everyone to have their say. This is a plan for everyone regardless of age, gender, disability, creed or colour. Therefore, we are looking for feedback from every single member of your household, individually. We want to understand what is most important to each of you, and make sure that the final plan works for everyone."

Have your say online by visiting: tinyurl.com/AskAxminster1

Or, to print a hard copy, visit the council website www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk and click the neighbourhood plan page, then click “download a printable copy”.

Paper copies of the questionnaire can also be found at: Axminster Guildhall, Axminster Library, The Cornerhouse Bakery, The Waffle House, Central Convenience Store, Millwey, Raymond’s Hill Post Office.

Alternatively, call Axminster Town Council on 01297 32088 and request a paper copy to be posted to your home.

Paper copies can be returned by to: Neighbourhood Plan Survey Team, Axminster Town Council, The Guildhall, West St, Axminster EX13 5NX.