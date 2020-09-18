Axminster New Youth Club set to return next week

Axminster New Youth Club will be back in operation at the town's Pippins Community Centre soon. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Axminster New Youth Club (ANYC) will reopen from next Tuesday (September 22), operating from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, as usual.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Run by volunteers at The Pippins Community Centre, it is open for young people aged 11 to 16 and offers food, drinks, games, music and Wi-Fi.

But due to the current Covid situation organisers have had to make some changes.

On September 22, years seven and eight will be welcome while the following Tuesday years nine and 10, can attend. This is to run along with the bubbles at school.

A spokeswoman said: “We can also have a maximum of 15 children attend, so it will be first come will get in.

“Should we find that large numbers are needed, we may have to do some kind of booking-in service.

“Obviously hand washing will be compulsory on entry and after activities.

“We will keep people posted on Facebook about which year group week is running, it will alternate.

Local contributors to the youth club have included Axminster Town Council, Axminster Tools and Machinery, Axminster Care Service, Bradfords Building Supplies, Mole Avon, Axminster Cooperative Food Store, Wesco, Xylem, Complete Meats, RGB Building Supplies Exeter, Simon Palmer decorating and numerous local individuals.

To find out more about the club visit the website at: https://axnewyouthclub14.webs.com/