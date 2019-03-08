Volunteering opportunities at Axminster Helps event

Light up Axminster chairman Cindy Furse. Picture Terry Ife Archant

A group of local organisations with support from Light Up Axminster are hosting a free event at The Guildhall on Saturday, November 2, to showcase the area's volunteering opportunities.

Axminster Helps poster

Anyone looking to lend a hand to local causes is urged to go along between 11am and 2pm and chat to local groups and organisations that have volunteering opportunities.

Groups attending will come from a wide range of areas and are looking for a wide range of skills and help.

Independent advice will be on hand for those wanting information about what to expect from volunteering roles and there will be help and advice to organisations on policy writing and rules and regulations surrounding offering volunteering opportunities.

The Axminster Community Waffle House will also be open during the event for a free coffee and chat about how volunteering helps them and what volunteers get from their experience.

Cindy Furse, of Light up Axminster said: "As well as being a chance to share experience and skills, volunteering can also be a chance to learn new skills, meet new friends and get involved in something that you really care about."

For more information about the Axminster Helps event contact Cindy Furse at cindy@lightupaxminster.co.uk