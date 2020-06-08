Green light for pedestrian crossing outside Axminster school

St Mary’s RC School in busy Lyme Road. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Funding has been secured for a pedestrian crossing in busy Lyme Road at Axminster, close to St Mary’s RC Primary School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

County councillor Ian Hall told The Herald it would be sited at the location from where the school crossing patrol currently operates.

He said: “Obviously I, like everyone, hope that the works can be completed by September and of course this will depend on contractors and the Covid-19 emergency.

“So fingers crossed and we are now ‘further down the long journey’.

“I would like to thank all for the support that has made this happen - especially representations from St Mary’s Primary School.

“Finally, a huge thank you to those wonderful people who have manned the crossing for decades.”

Welcoming the news St Mary’s head teacher Elaine Mannix said: “It is a sad reality that having a manned crossing patrol has become a challenge in recent years and not having a back up plan if the crossing patrol adult cannot be available is a concern. So we have been working with Devon County Council for the last two years to seek solutions both to find staff and to consider alternatives that could be safe for our children and families. .

“In the weeks prior to lockdown we were without a crossing patrol adult and going forward do not have someone currently in role.

“I am relieved for the children and families of St Mary’s that a permanent solution has been found that we will work with.”

“We will work with our children and families to ensure that at all times, if lone children are crossing, they feel safe and confident to make use of the zebra crossing and that parents are confident to make safe use of this.

“It is also hoped that over time having a strong, visible physical crossing will assist in educating drivers of the need to travel at safe speeds at all times along the road.

“I do feel sad that the lollipop man/woman has to be part of our history not our future but I am relieved for the children and families of St Mary’s that a permanent solution has been found that we will work with. “

“A safe crossing is an essential part in the life of a school community so we are grateful to The Devon Transport teams for their hard work over many years and to Councillor Ian Hall who has been working with us to find solutions for the future.”