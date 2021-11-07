News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Photographers stage first exhibition of their work in two years

Barrie Hedges

Published: 9:00 AM November 7, 2021
Phil Hodges took this picture of Saskia at Lambert's Castle 

Axminster Photography Group are holding their first exhibition for two years later this month.
The exhibition will be staged at the Minster church (St Mary's), in Axminster, starting on Thursday 18th November and concluding on Saturday 20th November.
The church will be open for viewing to the general public, fellow photographers and potential new members from 10am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday and from 10am to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm on the Saturday.
The exhibition will display photographs taken by members during 2020 and 2021 reflecting either conditions that were imposed by the lockdown period or subjects of their choice whilst confined by the national conditions relevant to these two years. 
Phil has chosen a strong image of Saskia, taken on the club's photo shoot at Lambert’s Castle this year. 
He says: “I have taken many shots of Saskia but feel that this one stands out. It shows her in her element in the long grass having a rest for a moment between energetic investigations of everything her nose tells her requires her attention. 
“I chose the viewpoint and light direction to get a different image and am very happy with the result. I hope that visitors to our exhibition will enjoy and agree.”
 

