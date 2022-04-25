News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Axminster photography winners announced

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:07 PM April 25, 2022
east devon

1st and winner of the Thirkettle Cup - Chase Jump taken by Brian Prior. - Credit: Brain Prior.

The winners of the 2022 Axminster photography competition have been announced.

Last Tuesday, (April 19) the Axminster Photography Group once again held its annual competition  -  the Thirkettle Cup. The award ceremony took place for members via Zoom.

The judge, Kylie Martin EFIAP had a most difficult task in selecting the three images from a total of 51 entries and gave some excellent feedback on every photograph.

The three photographs that filled the top three places were:

1st and winner of the Thirkettle Cup  -  Chase Jump taken by Brian Prior.

east devon

1st and winner of the Thirkettle Cup - Chase Jump taken by Brian Prior. - Credit: Brain Prior.

Judges said: "An excellent action shot, the flying debris highlighting the motion and the low position of the photographer shooting to maximise both overall composition and impact."

2nd  Differing Styles by Julian Shaw.

EAST DEVON

2nd Differing Styles by Julian Shaw. - Credit: Julian Shaw LRPS

Judges said: "Kylie complimented the photographer on his patience in waiting for the right moment for the right person to walk through the frame and the mirror image reflecting the old and new styles."

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicle destroyed in 'suspicious' fire
  2. 2 Property of the Week: The Thatch, Dunkeswell, Ottery St Mary
  3. 3 Willow and Memo ride their way to a superb national performance
  1. 4 'Sparpling' tactics run deep within Conservative Party
  2. 5 Will Devon Conservative MPs get the message on 'reckless' government?
  3. 6 Williams Jennings life cut short after boasting about horse in Honiton pub
  4. 7 Honiton charity shop stock prom dresses for school leavers
  5. 8 East Devon restaurant makes top 20 of best in UK list
  6. 9 Musical mashup show this May at Axminster Guildhall
  7. 10 Axminster photography winners announced

3rd  Exeter Moonscape by Brian Prior.

east devcon

3rd Exeter Moonscape by Brian Prior. - Credit: Brian Prior

Judges said: "The very effective use of Mono and Colour giving the photograph excellent impact, fine detail throughout and good overall balance."

"Two excellent images from Brian and a very keenly contested second place from Julian," added the judges.

The group competition, using printed pictures, is held annually, involving both colour and monochrome images of a subject of the photographer’s choosing, taken within the past three years.

This is judged by an experienced judge from outside the Group, and the Thirkettle Cup is awarded to the winner.

East Devon News
Honiton News
Axminster News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Seaton Flood Working Group members Terry Talbot, Kim Jenkins and Miriam Pavey

Seaton seeks solutions to flooding problems

Philippa Davies

person
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dunkeswell airfield

Philippa Davies

person
Santander in Exmouth will see opening hours cut

Bank to cut opening hours due to changes in customer behaviour

Paul Jones

person