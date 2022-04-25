Axminster photography winners announced

1st and winner of the Thirkettle Cup - Chase Jump taken by Brian Prior. - Credit: Brain Prior.

The winners of the 2022 Axminster photography competition have been announced.

Last Tuesday, (April 19) the Axminster Photography Group once again held its annual competition - the Thirkettle Cup. The award ceremony took place for members via Zoom.

The judge, Kylie Martin EFIAP had a most difficult task in selecting the three images from a total of 51 entries and gave some excellent feedback on every photograph.

The three photographs that filled the top three places were:

1st and winner of the Thirkettle Cup - Chase Jump taken by Brian Prior.

1st and winner of the Thirkettle Cup - Chase Jump taken by Brian Prior. - Credit: Brain Prior.

Judges said: "An excellent action shot, the flying debris highlighting the motion and the low position of the photographer shooting to maximise both overall composition and impact."

2nd Differing Styles by Julian Shaw.

2nd Differing Styles by Julian Shaw. - Credit: Julian Shaw LRPS

Judges said: "Kylie complimented the photographer on his patience in waiting for the right moment for the right person to walk through the frame and the mirror image reflecting the old and new styles."

3rd Exeter Moonscape by Brian Prior.

3rd Exeter Moonscape by Brian Prior. - Credit: Brian Prior

Judges said: "The very effective use of Mono and Colour giving the photograph excellent impact, fine detail throughout and good overall balance."

"Two excellent images from Brian and a very keenly contested second place from Julian," added the judges.

The group competition, using printed pictures, is held annually, involving both colour and monochrome images of a subject of the photographer’s choosing, taken within the past three years.

This is judged by an experienced judge from outside the Group, and the Thirkettle Cup is awarded to the winner.