New gear for Axminister grime fighters

Adam Manning

Published: 2:50 PM April 18, 2022
Plastic Free Axminster.

Representatives from Plastic Free Axminster and Axminster Care Services to hand the high viz tabards over. - Credit: Kay Pike.

A volunteer litter picking group in Axminster get new high viz vests.

Plastic Free Axminster was given the new tabards by a local charity, the Axminster Care Service. The new high viz vests will be used for their community litter picks around Axminster and at various events. 

Mervyn Symes, one of the trustees of Axminster Care Services said:  "We are delighted to have received these vests. They will help to raise the profile of our group and hopefully will lead to engaging residents and visitors in conversation regarding litter and single-use plastic.  We are so grateful to Axminster Care Service for its support".

Plastic Free Axminster are part of a community network across the UK that’s tackling single-use plastic from beaches, rivers and green spaces. Working to "free Axminster from single-use plastic."

For more information on the group follow them on Facebook for news, tips & events for the whole community.

