Man dies following Axminster police incident

A man who ran from police officers in Axminster on Tuesday (July 19) has died in hospital.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police, deployed to the Axminster area to arrest a man on suspicion of burglary, approached a man who in a car parked at a service station in Lyme Road.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man inside the vehicle then ran off and offices lost sight of him.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were helping Avon and Somerset Police with enquiries at around 10.30am when it was reported that the occupants of a car had left the scene.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a short time later, they were told about a further incident nearby, and a man was subsequently located. The man was unconscious and they administered emergency treatment.

Officers said he was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. His next-of-kin has been informed.

Lyme Road was closed in both directions for several hours due to the incident and a number of scene cordons remain in place at this time.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said they are conducting an investigation into the circumstances.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman added: "On Tuesday afternoon (July 19), officers deployed to the Devon and Cornwall area to arrest a man wanted on suspicion of burglary.

"At about 10.30am they located a vehicle linked to the man parked at a service station on Lyme Road in Axminster and officers attempted to engage with the occupant.

"A man inside the vehicle then ran off and was lost to sight.

"A short time later the man was involved in a further incident and has subsequently sadly died."

Due to prior involvement with its officers, Avon and Somerset Police has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and a mandatory referral will be made in due course.

Anyone who has information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 342 of 19/07/21.